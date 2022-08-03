Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
The fast food chain has dipped its toes into the world of candy-infused ice cream treats many times with products like the Snickers Blizzard. But the most recent edition to the lineup of Blizzards at Dairy Queen involves a candy you may have forgotten about. The fast food chain recently took to Instagram to announce the launch of its Reese's Take 5 Blizzard. And although fans may have never expected a DQ treat influenced by the lesser-known candy bar, Blizzard lovers have had a positive reaction to the new dessert.
Everything you need to know about the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard
Usually, most Americans would reach for a Hershey's Bar or a bag of M&M's before a Reese's Take 5. In fact, People reported the candy bar's parent company, Hershey, attempted to increase the snack's popularity in 2019 by renaming it from simply "Take 5" to "Reese's Take 5." The change was brought on after Hershey discovered some consumers were more partial to the treat when they learned it included the type of peanut butter found in Reese's cups. But DQ has seen the potential of this dessert and, as noted on Instagram, has released a Reese's Take 5 Blizzard that combines the candy bar's 5 different flavors into a single sweet, frozen creation. According to the post, the new blizzard is composed of "Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, caramel topping, whole peanuts, and pretzels."
DQ fans in the comment section expressed their excitement for the surprising blizzard flavor. One user wrote, "Ok this is my dream blizzard." Another, who seemed over the moon that the Reese's Take 5 is receiving recognition, posted, "MY FAVORITE CANDY MEETS MY FAVORITE BLIZZY!" Dairy Queen noted on Instagram that the Reese's Take 5 blizzard will only be sold for a limited time at certain DQ restaurants. But if you find yourself ordering this underdog of a treat at your local Blizzard purveyor, you may also want to pair it with an item off of Dairy Queen's secret menu.