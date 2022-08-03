Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy

According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.

The fast food chain has dipped its toes into the world of candy-infused ice cream treats many times with products like the Snickers Blizzard. But the most recent edition to the lineup of Blizzards at Dairy Queen involves a candy you may have forgotten about. The fast food chain recently took to Instagram to announce the launch of its Reese's Take 5 Blizzard. And although fans may have never expected a DQ treat influenced by the lesser-known candy bar, Blizzard lovers have had a positive reaction to the new dessert.