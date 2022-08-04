Martha Stewart's Birthday Selfie Brought In All The Instagram Hearts

Although most of Stewart's fans are there to swoon over the icon, she does occasionally ruffle some feathers. In 2021, Instagram was in an uproar over Stewart's controversial treat after she posted a picture of her signature wine alongside some foie gras — some fans were angered due to the inhumane way it's produced (ducks and geese are force-fed to the point where their livers are made extra fatty).

This time, however, the Instagram commentary has been largely favorable, with little else but sincere birthday well wishes. Artist Carlos Souza commented, "HAPPY BDAY DEAREST MARTHA. MISS YOU," along with a range of celebratory emojis. Author and professional speaker Lydia Fenet chimed in with, "There's no such thing as too much Martha's chard. Happy happy Martha!" Then, of course, 19 Crimes had to get in on the action, saying, "Happy Birthday to our lovely partner in wine!"

Plenty of everyday folks hopped on the celebratory train, too. One commenter said, "Thank you for inspiring us to age well," and another one called her "the best of the best." Well, if Stewart wasn't feeling fine after all that Martha's Chard, these comments will definitely do the trick.