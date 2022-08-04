The Unique Food Lizzo Used To Offset The Spice On Hot Ones

Conducting a good interview can be tricky, but catering to the taste of the interview subject is a surefire way to make a good interview great. "Hot Ones," the popular YouTube series by First We Feast, demonstrated the importance of this special attention when Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo came to the studio.

For those unfamiliar with the unique format of "Hot Ones," each video welcomes an A-List celebrity for an interview. But there's a spicy twist: While answering questions, the interviewee must try to eat hot wings that get progressively hotter throughout the conversation. Guests who can make it to the top of the Scoville scale get to promote their upcoming projects. Guests who don't make it through can also promote their work, but they are added to the show's "Hall of Shame."

In Lizzo's debut episode, she dives into the details of her career, from her roots in classical music training to her rise to mainstream fame, all while powering through each level of spiciness. Determined to eat her way to the top, she endures heat too intense for most to fathom. Luckily for the pop icon, a special cool down treat was at her side.