The New Plant-Based Item At Trader Joe's That Has Instagram Divided

There's no denying that plant-based protein options are on the rise, in both grocery stores and on the menus of fast-food chains and restaurants. According to a 2019 study from investment firm UBS, plant-based meats are expected to grow to revenues of $85 billion by 2030 (via Food Dive).

Right now, there are plenty of options out there from Beyond Meat's sausages, ground meat, and even jerky to Morning Star's veggie bacon strips and Impossible Foods' burgers. Each one of these companies aims to simulate meat and while some carnivores are confused by this, the truth is that there can be many benefits to swapping meat for plant-based versions of your favorite proteins. According to the Vegetarian Society, eating a plant-based diet has the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 2.5 times compared to a meat-based diet.

As Veg Blogger points out, many vegetarians like the taste of meat but don't like where it comes from. When new plant-based meat products come on the market, many vegetarians (or other people looking to reduce their meat consumption) get excited to try the product and see how it compares. There's now a new plant-based meat option at Trader Joe's, and it seems to be polarizing among shoppers.