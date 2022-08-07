The Internet Is Divided On GBBO: The Musical

What do you do when you've got time on your hands during a lockdown? Research stories that would make great musicals? Probably not, but that's exactly what co-writers Pippa Cleary and Jake Brunger did. Their latest production, "The Great British Bake Off: The Musical," premiered in the U.K. last month with some interesting reactions from both critics and the public alike (via BBC).

The writers met at Bristol University in 2008 and have produced eight musicals to date including "Treasure Island," "Jet Set Go!," and "Prodigy." The Stage described them as "one of the most exciting musical theatre writing teams working in the U.K. today" (via Jake Brunger's website)

"The Great British Bake Off: The Musical" debuted at the Everyman Theatre in the U.K. It's a comedy that features 16 songs and the story follows two judges – Phil (John Owen-Jones) and Pam (Rosemary Ashe) – plus two presenters and eight contestants as they experience the ups and downs of competing for the title of Star Baker (via Everyman Theatre). But would critics eat it up?