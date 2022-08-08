Why Olive Oil May Be In Danger Of A Shortage

For years, the biggest worry that extra-virgin olive oil lovers had to deal with involved getting ripped off by either picking up a fake bottle, or getting our hands on oil which has been altered or labelled incorrectly, per Epicurious. But climate change may have rendered that concern moot and academic, as olive-growing regions face down a record-breaking heatwave which brought temperatures as high as 110 degrees F. The heat wave was so extraordinary that the southern Spanish city of Seville made history by putting a name to the phenomenon, becoming the first city to do so, per Smithsonian Magazine.

The heat waves that have pummelled Mediterranean countries including Greece, Spain, Italy and Portugal are problematic because while olives are strong trees that can withstand high heat and dry weather, Euronews says this year's conditions are beyond what the groves are able to tolerate. Andalusian farmer Felipe Elvira tells Euronews that the farmers "are used to a lack of water, but not to this point. The region used to get 800 liters of rainfall per square meter but is set to get around half that amount this year. Every year it's worse."

While olive trees aren't likely to die from lack of water, when the resource is scarce, the trees protect themselves by producing no fruit, per Euronews, which is how farmers know olive production is likely to fall.