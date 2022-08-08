Olivia Newton-John's Diet Book Perfectly Explains Her Life Philosophy

Iconic Australian singer, actress, and entrepreneur Olivia Newton-John was prominent in the entertainment industry for many years. Many Americans first met her in the 1978 hit "Grease" as a mild-mannered high schooler. She was also known for her pop hits during the '70s and '80s, five of which made it to No.1 status including "Magic," "Physical," and "I Honestly Love You" (per Billboard). She also owned a fashion brand called Koala Blue from the late '80s until the early '90s (via The Sydney Morning Herald).

Her life was disrupted 18 years ago, however, when she received a breast cancer diagnosis — not once, but three times. She overcame it in 1992 and again in 2013 (via Body and Soul). She was diagnosed again in 2019 and unfortunately, succumbed to the disease on Monday.

Despite knowing that her diagnosed stage 4 cancer had a 22% survival rate, Newton-John's outlook on life was always positive. It was an outlook reflected in the way she participated in various charity work, including the Red Cross, Healthy Child Healthy World, and her own organization, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre (via Look to the Stars). After her cancer diagnosis, she focused on her wellbeing and healthy eating (via Body and Soul). In 2012, she wrote the cookbook "Livwise: Easy Recipes For a Healthy, Happy Life," which included her many life philosophies.