Burger King's CEO Has Bad News For Fans Of The $1 Whopper

Burger King's menu is full of mouthwatering meals that are fit for, well, a king, but priced for commoners and royalty alike. Everyone knows that the Whopper is Burger King's crown jewel. Named for its "whopping" size, the BK classic includes a quarter pound flame-grilled beef patty with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and white onions on a sesame seed bun, as described on the online menu (per Burger King).

Aside from the burger's loaded toppings and robust flavor, what really put the renowned burger on the fast food map was its price. When it was first introduced more than 60 years ago, it was a shockingly modest 37 cents (via Econlife). Though inflation inevitably increased the Whopper's price throughout its lifetime, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burger King brought it down to a mere dollar every Wednesday, or "Whopper Wednesday" (via Thrillist). Despite how popular this promotion has proven to be, it's not currently available, and for those of you wondering when it will return, a Burger King executive has revealed the answer (via Yahoo!).