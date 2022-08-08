Burger King's CEO Has Bad News For Fans Of The $1 Whopper
Burger King's menu is full of mouthwatering meals that are fit for, well, a king, but priced for commoners and royalty alike. Everyone knows that the Whopper is Burger King's crown jewel. Named for its "whopping" size, the BK classic includes a quarter pound flame-grilled beef patty with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and white onions on a sesame seed bun, as described on the online menu (per Burger King).
Aside from the burger's loaded toppings and robust flavor, what really put the renowned burger on the fast food map was its price. When it was first introduced more than 60 years ago, it was a shockingly modest 37 cents (via Econlife). Though inflation inevitably increased the Whopper's price throughout its lifetime, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burger King brought it down to a mere dollar every Wednesday, or "Whopper Wednesday" (via Thrillist). Despite how popular this promotion has proven to be, it's not currently available, and for those of you wondering when it will return, a Burger King executive has revealed the answer (via Yahoo!).
Warning: it may break your heart
In an interview with Yahoo! Finance, CEO of Restaurant Brands José Cil discussed the rising prices of menu items at the company's subsidiary restaurants, which includes Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons, due to instability in the macroeconomy. Although consumers are seeking the most bang for their buck during this time of financial uncertainty, when asked about whether the $1 Whopper would be put back, Cil answered with a firm "no." He elaborated on the "flagship" menu item, saying, "It's a core product that's been around since 1957 ... we think that removing it at a discount and elevating it to its proper status is a key part of our plan for the BK US business and will continue to drive frequency of visits for the best burger in the business."
With this strategy laid out, only time will tell whether the love for the Whopper alone (without its unbeatably low price value) will be enough to keep the burger's popularity alive — even through hard times.