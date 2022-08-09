Why Consumers Are Being Urged To Return Dark Chocolate Truffles

That's it Nutrition LLC, which makes a variety of snacks made from fruit, seeds, and dark chocolate, announced a recall on August 5 for its Dark Chocolate Truffles (via FDA). The company, whose brand name is That's it, prides itself on using ingredients that are vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and free of many allergens — making the recall all the more shocking for customers.

According to the recall, the Dark Chocolate Truffles may contain trace amounts of milk proteins. When a product may contain milk, or any other top allergen, the FDA requires that the company include this information on the label (which it wasn't in this case). The cause was traced back to a contamination on "shared lines with milk chocolate by the chocolate supplier," according to the recall.

While no serious reactions had been reported due to the contaminated product as of August 5, That's it is asking customers to return the product for a full refund. The recall impacts 3.5-, 5-, and 16-ounce stand-up pouches of That's it Dark Chocolate Truffles (including Fig, Date, Banana, Raisin, and Fig with Sea Salt flavors) with expiration dates from March 23, 2023 to July 8, 2024. The company says that Dark Chocolate Truffle packs produced as of August 1, 2022 have been verified to be free of all milk proteins (via FDA).