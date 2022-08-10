Tabitha Brown Made A Big Announcement About The Food Network

Tabitha Brown has endeared herself to millions of Americans through her down-home approach to cooking vegan foods. Her irrepressible enthusiasm, healthy eating, and spectacular smile have made her a TikTok sensation. Brown first impressed the world with a video of herself eating a TTLA sandwich (Tempeh bacon, tomato, lettuce, and avocado) and has been making tasty food out of unlikely ingredients for viewers everywhere. The southern accent, which VegNews reports Brown had tried to repress during earlier years as an actress and comedian, and her beautiful hair (affectionately called Donna) share the stage as Brown makes peace with food tradition and innovation in a warm, inviting, and comforting manner (via The Takeout). Her voice is unctuous, her tone is simultaneously saucy and sweet and her food can make the most hardened carnivore take a second look.

The chef's popularity has spawned a couple of important collaborations already. She recently collaborated with Target to release a Tabitha Brown line of bright and clever clothing, home accessories, and decor. The line is replete with food-inspired graphics like lemons and avocados as well as items emblazoned with classic Tabitha Brown phrases like "Hello There," "Very Good," and "My Business." The line even includes a poster with the less generally-applicable, "Hips, Thighs and Fries." The spice line McCormick has also teamed up with Brown to create its new "Sunshine Seasoning" — a salt-free number that includes garlic, ginger, mango, and pineapple flavors in a dry shaker.