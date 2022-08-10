Tabitha Brown Made A Big Announcement About The Food Network
Tabitha Brown has endeared herself to millions of Americans through her down-home approach to cooking vegan foods. Her irrepressible enthusiasm, healthy eating, and spectacular smile have made her a TikTok sensation. Brown first impressed the world with a video of herself eating a TTLA sandwich (Tempeh bacon, tomato, lettuce, and avocado) and has been making tasty food out of unlikely ingredients for viewers everywhere. The southern accent, which VegNews reports Brown had tried to repress during earlier years as an actress and comedian, and her beautiful hair (affectionately called Donna) share the stage as Brown makes peace with food tradition and innovation in a warm, inviting, and comforting manner (via The Takeout). Her voice is unctuous, her tone is simultaneously saucy and sweet and her food can make the most hardened carnivore take a second look.
The chef's popularity has spawned a couple of important collaborations already. She recently collaborated with Target to release a Tabitha Brown line of bright and clever clothing, home accessories, and decor. The line is replete with food-inspired graphics like lemons and avocados as well as items emblazoned with classic Tabitha Brown phrases like "Hello There," "Very Good," and "My Business." The line even includes a poster with the less generally-applicable, "Hips, Thighs and Fries." The spice line McCormick has also teamed up with Brown to create its new "Sunshine Seasoning" — a salt-free number that includes garlic, ginger, mango, and pineapple flavors in a dry shaker.
Tabitha Brown announces her new Food Network show
For the many who love Tabitha Brown, nothing less than the lady herself will do. And the Food Network is poised to give us more of her inimitable presence, starting tomorrow. Brown is set to start her first network TV show, premiering this week, on Thursday, August 11 at 10 pm. "It's CompliPlated" as described on Brown's TikTok video, is "chef's cooking with impossible restrictions" — music to the ears of people cooking for family and friends with allergies or other dietary restrictions.
Excited fans took to the comments with the likes of "I AM SCREAMING!!!!!!!" and "She got a show!" Vegans may be especially excited to learn that true to Brown's foundations, everything will be vegan-friendly. But joining her will be eaters and judges with a host of different limitations that include no salt, no veggies, no oil — you name it because it might be off the table. Four chefs will need to complete three rounds to provide one meal for all the picky eaters at the table and, as for Brown's goal, "It has to be delicious for all of us."