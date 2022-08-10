The Big Way Del Monte Is Expanding Its Food Empire

Del Monte is one of the oldest and biggest food corporations, a publicly traded company whose net sales last year exceeded $4.2 billion, according to Statista. The fruit and vegetable giant even broke a Guinness World Record this year with a 77,365-pound display of 211,200 bananas stacked outside a grocery store in Westmont, Illinois. Interestingly, though, Del Monte is distinguished from its competitors by sticking to the products for which it is best known. For instance, Dole Food Company, another popular fruit giant, actually started as a seafood packing, railroad production, and shipping company (per Forbes).

Even Del Monte's logo has essentially remained the same since it was first introduced in 1909, per the company's website. According to 1oooLogos, the same cannot be said for its rival, Dole, whose brand was first represented with a narrow sans-serif typeface between 1936 and 1957, before the company added a crown over the letter "o" to represent a pineapple, which was scrapped after 1986 and replaced with a sun.

So, suffice it to say it was a big deal when Del Monte announced an acquisition of products that deviate substantially from its fruit and vegetable empire.