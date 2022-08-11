The Surprising Reason Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Across The Globe

Unless you are in the medical profession, chances are you'd have never heard of ethylene oxide or EtO, a chemical currently being used in the United States to sterilize medical equipment. The chemical is described by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an "antimicrobial pesticide" that undergoes a review every 15 years to ensure it can be used without being the cause of harm to any people handling it, or to the environment in which it is being used. EtO is currently under review, especially because a November 2020 assessment has revealed that inhaling the substance over an extended period of time could cause cancer.

EtO isn't just used for sterilizing medical gear, it is used to fumigate herbs and spices too. As the Journal of Food Science points out, the risk of contracting a bacterial infection from these spices is high if the ingredient is not treated properly. And therein lies the problem.

While EtO is still being used in the United States, and it is cleared for use in India per organic-market.Info, certain regions and territories around the world have listed it as a substance that cannot be used in food products. And the presence of an EtO compound known as 2-Chloroethanol has been found in Häagen-Dazs products, forcing the recall of tens of thousands of pounds worth of ice cream in different parts of the world (per Focus Taiwan).