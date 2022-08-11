The Alarming Reason An NYC Dunkin' Has To Pay Its Employees $260k

Unfortunately, just about every restaurant chain has its scrapes with scandal. Yes, even our beloved Dunkin'. Some of the biggest scandals to ever hit Dunkin' include accusations of fake ingredients, overcharging customers, and a highly controversial ad for a charcoal donut.

But Dunkin's troubles aren't limited to customer relations. The donut chain has also received several slaps on the wrist for its labor practices. According to the Chicago Tribune, Dunkin' was sued in 2016 for wage theft, specifically for changing employees' time cards in order to avoid paying them overtime. Employees also alleged that Dunkin' made them pay out of pocket for discrepancies in cash register contents.

More recently, Dunkin' faced $120,000 in fines after a group of 10 Massachusetts franchisees were found to be in violation of child labor laws (via Mass.gov). Several Dunkin' locations had minors work more hours than allowed by state laws, and other locations did not have work permits for its minors. Dunkin' is now being sued yet again for further labor law violations.