Wendy's Planned Ghost Kitchen Expansion Has Taken A Major Turn

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing food deliveries to skyrocket, many of our favorite chains have been turning to ghost kitchens to fulfill orders. According to Eater, a ghost kitchen is essentially any designated brick-and-mortar that prepares orders for delivery-only brands. Some ghost kitchens serve several brands, while others are strictly owned by a single brand.

In 2021, Wendy's announced plans to open as many as 700 ghost kitchens over the next few years. You might be wondering why Wendy's is opening so many ghost kitchens, and the answer seems simple. With delivery orders increasing, it only makes sense to open operations solely dedicated to fulfilling those orders.

However, as Wendy's recently discovered, opening several hundred ghost kitchens isn't as straightforward as you would think. In fact, the chain has announced that it is rethinking its expansion — even going so far as to scale back on the number of ghost kitchens it operates. But why the change of plans?