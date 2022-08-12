30% Think This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Salads

Sometimes you go out to dinner and you're just not hungry enough to order a full rack of ribs or a triple-decker burger. Sure, you could order something smaller, but you could also order a salad. It's light, it's healthy, and it's usually on the lower price end of the menu.

While a salad may seem a bit boring, keep in mind that most restaurants have their own unique salad, if not a few. Olive Garden's salad, for example, contains a fresh mix of iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrot, as well as chopped veggies, croutons, and the chain's signature Italian dressing. Oh, and we can't forget the cheese, which is obviously on the list of top reasons Olive Garden's salad is so delicious (even if serving it can be aggravating to employees, per The Daily Dot).

However, as much as we all love Olive Garden's salad (despite the disappearing discounts, via the New York Post), not all restaurant salads receive the same adoration. Mashed recently polled 551 of our readers to see which restaurants are thought to have the worst salads.