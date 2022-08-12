Here's How Expensive Bread Has Become After Inflation

According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of bread has seen quite a bit of fluctuation since 2019. It saw its lowest price in June of that year at an average of $1.90 per pound, then climbed steadily before jacking up dramatically in the spring of 2020.

Unless you've blocked it out of your memory, you might recall that those months, which coincided with the beginning of the pandemic, inspired home-dwellers across the country to throw themselves into bread-making. Suddenly, bags of all-purpose flour and packets of instant yeast were as hard to find as toilet paper at the grocery store (via Wired). As Eater notes, King Arthur Flour's entire stockpile was wiped out in just 10 days, though it quickly recovered.

Bakeries large and small were also affected by the flour shortage (which, according to Eater, wasn't so much of a product depletion as it was a labor shortage). As flour prices climb back up due to the war in Ukraine, it's costing more for retailers to churn out loafs of bread. In June of 2022, the average price of a pound of bread reached a high point, at $2.23. If you're trying to save some cash and you have a knack for baking, you might want to try a bread recipe that uses a non-wheat flour.