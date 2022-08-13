Here's What To Do If You're Missing Dunkin's DD Perks Points

Dunkin', which changed its name for a reason unrelated to its donuts, has made many moves to keep up with the times over its history. That includes establishing a customer loyalty program that is now known by the name DD Perks. Recently, though, some customers have had trouble getting their perks to work.

Social & Loyal explains the number of businesses offering loyalty programs has risen as improvements in technology have made the programs more accessible. Using tools like apps, it's easier than ever for not only businesses to track customers' activities and reward them for patronage but also for customers to monitor their own progress toward rewards. Stuzo says among the benefits are more individualized customer experiences and the chance for greater engagement with consumers.

However, as with all programs dependent on technology, everything can come to a halt in seconds if there are bugs in the system. Some Dunkin' customers may have recently encountered such a glitch, but a compatriot on Reddit swooped in to save the day.