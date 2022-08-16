Everything You Need To Know About The Huge Frozen Pizza Recall

Food recalls happen all too frequently, and their frequency is on the rise (per Time). As prepared foods are produced in mass quantities, it's not unusual for something to eventually slip through the cracks of quality control, leading to a production error that results in a recall.

Home Run Inn, a restaurant chain based in Illinois, has made a name for itself outside the Chicago area by selling its frozen pizzas in stores such as Walmart and Target. The pizzas can also be ordered online, and they come in two crust options, Classic or Ultra Thin, with traditional topping choices like sausage, pepperoni, or just cheese. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in an August 2022 release that HRI's frozen pizzas have been recalled. The cause? Potential metal pieces in the product.

The USDA has reported that more than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are affected by the recall. So, what does this mean for consumers?