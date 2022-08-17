The Food Network Stars Disney+ Is Animating This Fall

Fans of celebrity chefs José Andrés and Padma Lakshmi will no doubt be thrilled to experience the pair in a whole new format this fall. Andrés recently announced via Twitter their involvement in the forthcoming Disney+ series "Firebuds," in which both will be voice actors for — you guessed it — characters who are chefs.

This is yet another professional breakout for Andrés, whose dizzying resume already includes humanitarian work as the head of World Central Kitchen, host of the PBS series "Made in Spain," and restaurateur as head of multiple highly-regarded dining establishments. Lakshmi is also branching out with this project. Currently, she serves as host and producer of multiple shows, including Bravo's "Top Chef" and Hulu's "Taste the Nation," per Bravo TV. She's also an acclaimed cookbook and food author, and even dabbles in jewelry design!

This latest endeavor is something Andrés is clearly very excited about, as his Twitter says that he'll "Love to be 'cooking' with @PadmaLakshmi" during this hotly anticipated Disney+ project.