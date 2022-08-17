The Food Network Stars Disney+ Is Animating This Fall
Fans of celebrity chefs José Andrés and Padma Lakshmi will no doubt be thrilled to experience the pair in a whole new format this fall. Andrés recently announced via Twitter their involvement in the forthcoming Disney+ series "Firebuds," in which both will be voice actors for — you guessed it — characters who are chefs.
This is yet another professional breakout for Andrés, whose dizzying resume already includes humanitarian work as the head of World Central Kitchen, host of the PBS series "Made in Spain," and restaurateur as head of multiple highly-regarded dining establishments. Lakshmi is also branching out with this project. Currently, she serves as host and producer of multiple shows, including Bravo's "Top Chef" and Hulu's "Taste the Nation," per Bravo TV. She's also an acclaimed cookbook and food author, and even dabbles in jewelry design!
This latest endeavor is something Andrés is clearly very excited about, as his Twitter says that he'll "Love to be 'cooking' with @PadmaLakshmi" during this hotly anticipated Disney+ project.
All the details on the chef's 'Firebuds' roles
This newest venture is quite a departure from anything José Andrés and Padma Lakshmi have done thus far, and is indeed likely to introduce the celebrity chefs to a whole new viewing audience. The animated children's series "Firebuds" on Disney+ will follow a group of kids whose parents are first responders. The show will chronicle the children and "their talking vehicle sidekicks, as they embark on adventures together and learn what it truly means to be a hero." According to Variety, it will air on both Disney+ and the Disney Junior Channel, starting in September 2022.
Per Variety, Andrés and Lakshmi join a star-studded cast of voice actors, including Melissa Rauch ("The Big Bang Theory"), parody icon "Weird Al" Yankovic, songstress Lisa Loeb, Patton Oswalt, and "The Office" actor Oscar Nuñez. Andrés will voice the character of "Chef Al," and Lakshmi will act as "Chef Pavani," according to Disney's Twitter. With a diverse cast like that, the show is likely to be as full of flavor as one of either chef's trademark dishes.