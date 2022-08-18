The Reason You Might Feel Sleepy After Eating Cheese

We've all had those nights when we toss and turn trying to fall asleep. And surely, we've all tried following the classic methods for inducing a good snooze — counting sheep, listening to a lullaby, and, of course, drinking a warm glass of milk.

As it turns out, there's some truth to that last technique, and there's science to back it up. To set the record straight, it's not merely a cup of milk that will do the trick, but a cup of yogurt or a stick of cheese as well. It all has to do with the chemical components of dairy, rather than the edible form it takes. Mashed asked registered dietitian Brookell White, MS, RD, MyFitnessPal nutrition consultant, to explain just why eating cheese and other dairy products might make you feel tired.

If you've ever felt compelled to tap out for the night after grazing the cheese plate at a party, this might explain why. And if you're feeling hungry when bedtime comes around, you may want to grab a slice of cheese to top off the night.