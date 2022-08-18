Nearly 45% Of People Surveyed Believe This Fast-Food Restaurant Has The Best Drive-Thru Service

Have you ever wondered what happened to the long lines inside fast-food restaurants? If so, you're one of the few Americans who's not sitting in a drive-thru waiting for your food. Drive-thrus have been increasing in popularity for years, but the pandemic concerns amplified the trend. Between 60 and 80% of fast-food sales now come from drive-thru orders, per CNBC — it's a trend that doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon.

In 2018 and 2019, drive-thru sales accounted for around 65% of business at QSR locations. ("QSR" is short for Quick-Service Restaurants and includes both what people traditionally think of as "fast food" as well as places such as Starbucks and Subway.) In 2020, that figure rose to over 80%. While things have settled down since then, it's still not clear where the number will end up, per Franchise Times. When you consider how much money is spent on fast food overall, that constitutes some pretty massive traffic. The average American spends $1200 a year on quick-service orders annually, per QSR.

Managing drive-thru service courteously and efficiently — while also satisfying in-person customers — can be a tall order. And it inevitably puts a strain on workers, who needs to multi-task ever more efficiently to keep up with demand. So it's no surprise that the fast-food chain with the highest ratings for its drive-thru service is also the leader in customer satisfaction overall, per Business Insider.