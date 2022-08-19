The Underrated Classic Cocktail Everyone Should Try

A well-stocked bar can make adults light up like children in a candy store. From beers to cocktails to straight-up shots, there are countless choices when it comes to finding your drink of choice.

However, for those of us who like to switch it up, the seemingly endless list of options at the bar can be overwhelming, to say the least. What's more, the stress of the decision can make us overlook some of the most classic drinks that bartenders have in their arsenal. But the classics shouldn't be overlooked; there's a reason they're called that, after all.

Mashed asked Jack Schramm, former head bartender at Existing Conditions and co-founder of Solid Wiggles, about which classic cocktails he thinks are the most underrated. His answer may come as a surprise, but the reasoning behind it is sound — and it just might convince you to abandon your go-to cocktail order, too.