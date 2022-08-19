Gal Gadot Just Launched Her Own Mac And Cheese At Whole Foods

Imagine the seething envy of Wonder Woman's enemies upon learning that their righteous opponent is not only a defeater of evil and a former Amazonian princess but also the founding partner of a successful noodle brand. Gal Gadot, who will soon return to the big screen as the nominal superhero in the third installment of DC's "Wonder Woman" (per Collider), is also a leading force behind Goodles, a company that prides itself on making a better noodle with "clean ingredients" (via PR Newswire). As a handler of a variety of operations, from press and media relations to fundraising, the actress is much more than just a spokesperson for the brand, according to Goodles.

The pillar of Goodles offerings is its mac and cheese, which comes in flavors like white cheddar, asiago and parmesan, and cacio e pepe, plus a vegan cheddar option (via Goodles). In addition to purchasing Goodles goods directly from its website, fans can now pick up boxes at their local Whole Foods, as per PR Newswire.