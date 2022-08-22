Is Costco Having A Chocolate Chip Shortage?

"NO MORE Costco Bakery Double Chocolate Chip Muffins!!...They said something about a chocolate shortage so I hope it is temporary," one Reddit user recently alerted their fellow r/Costco readers. The reason for the chain's apparent lack of chocolate chips seems unclear.

Much like the predictions of the end of days by 2012, the end-is-nigh theory for chocolate has been popping up for some time, explains Ecole Chocolat. This talk is confusing: One moment, there are claims that cocoa crops have reduced due to climate conditions, and the next, it's announced that good weather has resulted in better crops and an increase in product (via International Cocoa Organization).

Thankfully for chocolate fans, Costco doesn't appear to be in low supply of all chocolate items — just the chocolate chips used in its muffins. While one Reddit user suggested that the lack of chocolate chips was due to a salmonella outbreak at the manufacturer, there is no evidence to support this claim. A different Redditor claiming to be a Costco employee assured users that the muffin issue is not so alarming: "We are just experiencing a shortage of the chocolate chips from our suppliers. Once they get back to normal capacity, we should be making them again," they said.

Still, it's clear from some Redditors' words that the muffin shortage has been a big hit to their shopping. "Members ask me about double chocolate chip muffins 10 times a day, sometimes more," said one Costco worker, confirmed by plenty of Redditors expressing sadness about the chocolaty "loss."