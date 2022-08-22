The Troubling Accusations McDonald's Workers Are Making About The Company

McDonald's might have a very clear, very public policy that protects its workers against sexual harassment from peers, suppliers, and even guests. However, its zero-tolerance policy — and the promise that there would be no retaliation "for raising concerns or complaints" — looks like it has failed to stamp out incidents that have cost the company millions in settlements this year alone, per Reuters.

In the latest incident, Rosalia Manuel, a 24-year McDonald's veteran said she had been fired from her job after she reported the harassment of a fellow worker, per The Guardian. Manuel's co-worker was said to have been the subject of unwanted attention from a male co-worker who was related to a manager. When Manuel reported the harassment to the fast food company's corporate HR division, the manager got angry, and subjected both Manuel, and the victim, to retaliatory behavior, which is forbidden under McDonald's sexual harassment policy. "They started messing with us. They started getting on top of us, writing complaints for any little thing," Manuel told The Guardian. Both were eventually fired.

Manuel said, "They want us to be quiet. I want people to know what's going on, how they are exploiting us, and at the same time they're saying something else in their promotions." She has since gone to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission with a formal complaint.