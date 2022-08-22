The Controversial Costco Cart Hack That's Dividing Reddit

If you didn't think that something as mundane as a shopping cart could be the source of serious controversy, think again. In fact, whether they are in their closest grocery store or sitting at home looking at their phones, a variety of people have discovered ways to make shopping cart etiquette controversial. In fact, people have such strong opinions about the stipulations and rules of carts that a law was proposed in New Jersey in 2021 to fine customers who leave them in handicapped parking spots (per Politico). Now, an all-new argument surrounding a Costco shopping cart hack has taken hold of Reddit.

This "hack" deals with one of the biggest flaws in Costco carts — they don't have a cup holder, making it hard to enjoy a beverage when you shop. Given the fact that the big-box retailer seems so eager to provide its shoppers with samples, this isn't always ideal for multitasking. Luckily, u/MTgal98 provided a solution to this problem in a photo posted to a thread on r/Costco. Without a built-in option available for holding their delicious beverage in place, this Costco shopper utilized the cart's child safety straps instead.

Although most people probably use these straps to secure children into a comfortable seated position, it also seems to work quite well as a make-shift cupholder. The post, which seemed like a harmless and fun trick, left the comment section in passionate disagreement.