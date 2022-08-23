The Bizarre Rule Coming To The New Southern Charm Restaurant

Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are all set to come to the Big Apple. The Southern Charmers are bringing their signature style and partnership to a Manhattan restaurant slated to open this fall. Conover had initially pitched the idea to Kroll, but Kroll wasn't immediately sold. Per People, he told Conover, "I think the bright lights of the West Village are blinding you," possibly referencing not only the city itself, but also Conover's girlfriend, NYC resident Paige DeSorbo.

Time and friends eventually wore down Kroll's resistance, and now he is firmly on board, sharing his excitement about the project on social media (via Bravo TV). The new restaurant, called Carriage House, will be located on West 10th Street in New York's West Village neighborhood and is set to open in mid-October of this year, Gotham reports.

While neither Conover nor Kroll has a truly culinary background, they've pursued non-television ventures before: Conover owns home goods company Sewing Down South, and Kroll is the founder of King's Calling Brewing Co., both in Charleston. For their Carriage House project, the duo has teamed up with chefs and restaurateurs Philip Testa, Chris Maier, and Jordan Andino.