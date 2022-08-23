Why John Oliver Just Called Out Kit Kat

John Oliver ripped into Nestle's Kit Kat during an episode of his weekly HBO news series "Last Week Tonight," in which Oliver puts an ironic spin on current events, per YouTube. Perhaps surprisingly, his laceration of Kit Kat came up in connection with the topic of carbon offsets. A carbon offset is a kind of "you break it, you buy it" thing with regard to carbon emissions — i.e., it's founded on the notion that if you emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, you can make up for it by investing in green efforts intended to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere (via Carbon Offset Guide). Carbon offsets are part of a larger climate action plan: net zero (not to be confused with the cable company of the same name).

"Net zero refers to a state in which the greenhouse gases going into the atmosphere are balanced by removal out of the atmosphere," according to the University of Oxford. Starting in 2016, with the adoption of the Paris Agreement by 192 countries plus the European Union (per United Nations), a state of net zero became an internationally accepted goal of climate action (per the U.N. Net Zero Coalition). The U.S. is a party, which is to say that the U.S. has made a "net zero commitment."

Do you know who else recently made a net zero commitment of sorts? That would be the company that manufactures Kit Kat. And, John Oliver is not fully on board.