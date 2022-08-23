The Ongoing Mystery Of The $21K Cadbury Chocolate Heist

One might think of iconic street food Jalebi – those swirl-shaped rings of syrup-coated batter, popular throughout West and Southeast Asia — as one of India's most beloved confections. That may be true for the country's national desserts, but when it comes to British-imported treats, nothing gets quite as much fanfare as Cadbury chocolate. "Cadbury is in our blood," the owner of a small Chennai chocolate business told Priya Krishna for The New York Times. "It is a completely Indian product to us." Citing a 2019 market report from Mintel, Krishna adds that Cadbury consistently brings in more than half of all chocolate sales in India.

The brand is such a hot commodity that one person was willing to commit a felony to get their hands on a boatload of it. Food Beast reports that the suspect — who remains at large — nabbed upwards of ₹17 lakh (that's more than $21,000) from the warehouse of a Cadbury distributor in India's Uttar Pradesh earlier this month.