Amanda Freitag Just Landed A New Cooking Competition Show

As a regular judge on "Chopped," cookbook author and celebrity chef Amanda Freitag is all-too-familiar with the mechanisms of a good cooking competition show. In addition to her time on the judge's panel, Freitag has used her Paris-trained cooking skills to battle against the likes of Bobby Flay on "Iron Chef America" and Alex Guarnaschelli on "The Next Iron Chef: Redemption" (per Food Network).

Following the success of her YouTube series "Easy AF," where she demonstrates simple recipes (like seared chicken breasts) and essential kitchen skills (like how to use a knife), Freitag is gearing up for a new TV show. According to an August 23 announcement from The WorkShop Content Studios shared by RealScreen, "Chef Swap at the Beach" is slated for an October 1 premiere on Cooking Channel. Read on to find out everything we know about the series so far, including its fellow producers and judges.