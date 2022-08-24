The Heartwarming Way Tom Colicchio Showed Up For A Fan On Twitter

It's always amazing to see the internet serve its highest purpose, connecting humans across the world. Stories of people receiving help and support during tough times are plentiful, and a recent one involving Tom Colicchio is quite heartwarming. A young chef and aspiring food critic named Freddie was going into chemotherapy for an aggressive brain sarcoma, and his mom posted a picture of him on Twitter in the kitchen. His mom, Karen Braithwaite, wrote on Twitter: "His 10th birthday is tomorrow, if by the power of Twitter, he could get any likes or messages ... it would really cheer him up." The post ended up going viral, and in the replies, Braithwaite posted some of Freddie's culinary aspirations — very impressive for a 10-year-old!

The post even caught the attention of "Top Chef" honcho Tom Colicchio. He quote-tweeted the original tweet, giving his best wishes, and even inviting Freddie to visit the Top Chef set when they begin shooting the latest season of "Top Chef" in London! That would be an incredible treat for young Freddie. Season 20 of Top Chef, which will be a London-based World All-Stars season, is set to begin production this month, per Eater. Fellow chef Robert Irvine also quote-tweeted and invited Freddie to come to cook with him in the states sometime while inviting him to stay in touch. We hope both of these dreams come true!