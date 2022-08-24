JUST Egg Has A Giveaway For Soccer Fans. Here's How To Enter
Whether you're a longtime vegan or you're just beginning to dabble in the art of plant-based cooking, you're probably familiar with JUST Egg. Made from mung beans that are ground into a powder and mined for their protein using acid (per Thrillist), the animal-free product yields a smell, texture, and turmeric-spiked hue that might elicit nods of approval from even the most faithful omnivores among us.
In addition to its impressive egg-protein mimicry, JUST Egg has garnered success through celebrity endorsements. Back in May, the brand launched an ad campaign starring tennis champion Serena Williams and actor Jake Gyllenhaal (who are also investors in the brand) that made light of celebrity lifestyles, while also showing the product in action (per Vegconomist).
This week, JUST Egg announced a new celeb partnership with soccer stars and power couple Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, who, as new parents, are "laser-focused on maintaining their performance with foods that have a positive impact on their physical health, their family, and the planet," per a news release. Just in time to round out the National Women's Soccer League's latest season, the brand is also promoting an Instagram sweepstakes that will reward one lucky soccer fan with "the ultimate Ashlyn & Ali wellness kit." Here's how to enter.
You could win a year's supply of JUST Egg, plus sporty stuff
In honor or its new partnership with Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, JUST Egg has teamed up with Eat Just, Inc. for a giveaway. One lucky winner will receive a kit with the athletes' "unique tips, tricks, workout routines, and weekly breakfast recipes." The package will also include a year's supply of JUST Egg products, as well as signed jerseys, a Caraway pan, an Adidas soccer ball, and a gym bag (per Instagram).
To enter the sweepstakes, fans in the U.S. can simply double-tap a giveaway post featured on either of the stars' accounts (like this one), tag two friends in the comments, and follow Just EGG, Ashlyn Harris, and Ali Krieger on the platform by 10 a.m. PST on Monday, August 29. No purchase is necessary to win, but it goes without saying that you may want to also be a loyal fan of NJ/NY Gotham FC.