JUST Egg Has A Giveaway For Soccer Fans. Here's How To Enter

Whether you're a longtime vegan or you're just beginning to dabble in the art of plant-based cooking, you're probably familiar with JUST Egg. Made from mung beans that are ground into a powder and mined for their protein using acid (per Thrillist), the animal-free product yields a smell, texture, and turmeric-spiked hue that might elicit nods of approval from even the most faithful omnivores among us.

In addition to its impressive egg-protein mimicry, JUST Egg has garnered success through celebrity endorsements. Back in May, the brand launched an ad campaign starring tennis champion Serena Williams and actor Jake Gyllenhaal (who are also investors in the brand) that made light of celebrity lifestyles, while also showing the product in action (per Vegconomist).

This week, JUST Egg announced a new celeb partnership with soccer stars and power couple Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, who, as new parents, are "laser-focused on maintaining their performance with foods that have a positive impact on their physical health, their family, and the planet," per a news release. Just in time to round out the National Women's Soccer League's latest season, the brand is also promoting an Instagram sweepstakes that will reward one lucky soccer fan with "the ultimate Ashlyn & Ali wellness kit." Here's how to enter.