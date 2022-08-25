The She-Hulk Scene That Has People Questioning Cheetos

Certain foods come at a price, and everyone knows that the price of eating Cheetos is the inevitable orange fingertips you're left with once the bag is empty. Rather than fight the truth, the brand has taken to embracing the product's most common side effect over the years. 2021 saw Cheetos release a Super Bowl commercial starring husband and wife Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, in which the actress leaves orange dust fingerprints all over the house when she sneaks her hubby's beloved snack. In 2020, the brand decided to once-and-for-all give a name to the delicious orange dust, dubbing it "Cheetle," per Frito Lay.

Despite this Cheetle-loving mentality, some people prefer to avoid the mess altogether. One delicious hack was recently the subject of an entire scene of the hit Disney+ show, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." In the episode, the character Jennifer Walters (She-Hulk's alter ego), noshes on Cheetos using a surprising instrument, according to Delish. Cue good-natured ribbing from her cousin, Bruce Banner, who fortunately didn't find the experience to be very upsetting. However, the scene has caused many people to question Cheetos — more specifically, how they've been consuming the crunchy snack for years.