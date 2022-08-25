How You May Be Able To Get Bitcoin At Your Local Supermarket

The average person hits the grocery store for food staples, possibly even a lottery ticket, or two. But, these days it's also possible to walk out with a receipt for cryptocurrency in your wallet.

Cryptocurrency is an exciting investment opportunity for those next gen-style thinkers. A totally digital version of currency, it's not managed or controlled by a government or other authority, so to speak, says Forbes. However, it's very volatile, and the value of cryptocurrency tends to fluctuate all over the place in a manner not typical of the average dollar or bond. This can make it a riskier proposition, and a lot of people aren't willing to take that chance.

That said, many people are probably up for investing the cash from their car's cup holder or the couch cushions in crypto. Per Fortune, this is where the Coinstar machine at your local grocery retailer comes into play.