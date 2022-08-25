Twitter Is Loving Buddy Valastro's Cake Boss Throwback Pic

Nobody has earned their boss status like Buddy Valastro. "Cake Boss" status, that is. We all remember that iconic show opening, with Valastro introducing the audience to Carlo's Bakery and the whole famiglia, while "Sugar, Honey, Honey" plays. Every week, millions of viewers would tune in as Valastro welcomed us into the bakery's kitchen, dazzled us with the most elaborate sculptures made of cake, and personally delivered them to his customers — who were just as amazed by his creations as the rest of us.

As his loyal fans know, the celebrity baker and television personality has been in the bakery business for much longer than the 10-plus season run of his hit TLC show. Valastro reminded his followers of his career's longevity (and just how hard he has worked to become the "Cake Boss" we know and love) with an old picture that he shared on Twitter on Thursday.