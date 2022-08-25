The Trendy New Drink That's Popped Onto Jamba's Menu

Sweet, tart, refreshing, nourishing, and convenient; there's nothing like a freshly blended fruit smoothie to power you through your day. And no company respects the importance of a well-made smoothie like Jamba Juice (or just Jamba, as it was recently renamed). The juice shop that has taken America by storm since it was first introduced over 30 years ago.

Jamba's most dedicated customers have seen the store evolve throughout the years, with products coming and going. Overall, though, the menu has undoubtedly grown. What was once a humble juice shop has expanded to sell smoothies and smoothie bowls in a plethora of flavors, wellness shots, breakfast sandwiches, and even a slew of bakery items. Clearly, the company is hyper-vigilant about adapting to consumer demands. Now, through a brand new marketing campaign, some exciting new offerings are coming to the Jamba menu, including an item that's already taking the food scene by storm.