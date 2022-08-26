The Troubling Claims Amy's Kitchen Workers Are Making

At least to outsiders, the brand appeared to see itself as being more than just another food processing company. As Andy Berliner told Food Business News, "Our secret sauce, so to speak, is to do something old-fashioned, which is to make food just the way you make it in your home, and do it in large quantities." That approach was also made clear to workers who were looking to join the company. Workers like Ruby Luna told Eater, "They [management] said, 'We are like family here,' and when they said that, they made me feel like I was going to be part of a family work environment."

But the illusion was shattered for Luna not long after she joined the production facility in San Jose, California, where she saw the supervisor acting strange. "He hangs around with all the younger girls in the group," she said, adding that the supervisor often had his hands in his pockets. "It just kind of looked like inappropriate behavior," Luna says, while another worker claimed it was clear he was touching himself.