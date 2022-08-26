Mashed's Exclusive Survey Reveals The Fast Food Chain With The Most Wrong Orders

Picture this: You're leaving the office after a long work day and decide to head to your favorite fast food eatery. You pull up to the drive-thru order screen, where you're greeted with what, at that moment, might be the sweetest phrase in the English language: "Hi, welcome to [insert fast food chain]. May I take your order?"

You browse the menu despite knowing you'll get the same combo meal you've ordered for the last 27 years. "May I please have a number one, hold the mustard, and a coke to drink?" you ask before pulling around. An employee takes your payment and sends you off to window number two for the long-awaited meal pass-off. Bag secured.

The final minutes of your commute are filled with glee. However, that quickly fades upon taking a bite of your meal and realizing a grave mistake has been made. That mustard you asked them to hold is slathered all over your sammie, casting a dark cloud over your post-work treat. It's hard not to be bummed even though you know it was an honest mistake, and as you try to scrape the tangy condiment off of your food, you can't help but wonder: Is there anywhere you can go to be spared from this fate? Probably not, as a 2021 study by SeeLevel HX found that drive-thrus actually became less accurate in recent years (via CNBC). However, consumers do have some thoughts on where mistakes are made the most.