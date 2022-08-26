What You Need To Know About The New Market Pantry Cookie Recall

Though Target is known more for its household items and clothing, the chain sells most of your typical groceries as well. One of Target's private-label brands is Market Pantry, which produces everything from pizza snack rolls and mac n' cheese, to snack crackers and animal cookies. Unfortunately, though, on August 24, Market Pantry recalled its White Fudge Animal Cookies, which come in a 44 oz. clear plastic jar shaped like a bear. According to Fox 29, a batch of the animal cookies may have been contaminated by foreign objects, with customers allegedly finding bits of metal wire in some of the cookies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recommending that anyone who purchased this particular product check the expiration date and lot number against those of the affected batch. It goes without saying that no one wants to bite into an animal cookie and be injured by a piece of wire in the process.