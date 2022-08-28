Giada De Laurentiis' Boyfriend Struggling To Make Her Food Is Hilariously Relatable

You know that feeling when your partner is a high-profile professional chef, and you have to make them some food? Yeah, so does Shane Farley, Giada De Laurentiis' long-time partner and first-time cooker. In fairness to him, Farley is a television producer by trade and actually met De Laurentiis under just those premises back in 2013, according to People. Apparently, the two were slated to work together on a talk show, which never ended up happening. What did manifest, however, was a connection that would be revisited years later after De Laurentiis divorced fashion designer Todd Thompson. Once De Laurentiis had the time she needed to "rest and reset," she reconnected with old pal Farley. Though the talk show they once discussed didn't pan out, De Laurentiis and Farley are currently working on a project called life together. In their current roles, the dynamic duo co-parent daughter Jade with De Laurentiis' ex, Thompson, sample viral TikTok tipples, and occasionally get super mushy about their feelings for each other.

Which is all well and good, until it's someone's birthday and their only request is for someone else to make them a birthday dinner. Oh, and it's the birthday of someone who is also one of Food Network's most celebrated chefs, a restaurateur, and an e-commerce mastermind who recently launched a website dedicated to importing authentic Italian food. And the other someone is a television producer who rarely cooks. Cue Farley's nervous laughter.