Reddit Is In Shambles Over A Subway App Meltdown

Despite our love for technology, things can sometimes go wrong due to a system glitch or human error. Whatever the reason, if the mistake is a harmless one you can usually get a good laugh out of it.

While Subway has over 50 years in the fast-food arena, the brand is just as new to mobile app technology as everyone else. The restaurant chain is well known for its delicious sub sandwiches served on in-house baked bread. However, sometimes the chain offers other items, like one Subway favorite that may be making a return and limited-time items that are part of a promotion.

Earlier this year, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles appeared in a Subway commercial (via YouTube), and a new promotional sandwich called the Vaultwich appeared on the fast-food chain's menu. The gold medalist took to Twitter to tell fans about her new sandwich and how to order it through the app. "Tell me how much you love it and a few of you might get a little surprise," she said. However, this isn't the surprise people were expecting.