What Leftovers Look Like In J. Kenji López-Alt's Household

Because the world of pie is generally divided into savory and sweet, we don't usually think of a pie crust as versatile enough to be used to make both. But veteran food writer J. Kenji López-Alt dispels that idea in a recent Instagram post, where he lays out the case for using leftovers to build a mouthwatering quiche — and it begins with leftover dough which had come from what might be an unexpected pastry. "Leftover pie dough from the blueberry pie = cheese scrap quiche. 2 eggs, a cup of heavy cream and half cup of milk, nutmeg, rendered bacon, shallot and leek cooked in the bacon fat and whatever cheese was close to finished in the fridge," López-Alt wrote.

He also shared tips on how to prepare the blueberry pie crust-turned-quiche base, saying that he baked the crust until it was "nice and crisp," then finished it at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for around an hour, until the quiche was "barely jiggly."