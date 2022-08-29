Why A Shortage Of This Gas Is Hurting The Food Industry

Most of us know of carbon dioxide from basic science classes as the gas we exhale; the gas plants need to produce carbohydrates; and the gas behind global warming — the same one that's currently building up in our atmosphere, per Airthings. But, what most of us probably didn't know, is that carbon dioxide has real-world applications to the food and beverage industry too because it is the same gas that puts the lift in our carbonated drinks and the foam in our beers, per The Wall Street Journal. It's the gas that is used to help knock out livestock to prepare them for slaughter, and then to chill carcasses so they can be prepared for processing. In solid form, carbon dioxide is dry ice that can keep foods frozen for longer.

And, while it can be found everywhere, meat packers and beverage makers are running out of this invisible commodity which, like many supply chain challenges today, began with the pandemic, per NBC News. "Our members are coming through two-and-a-half years of Covid shutdowns and other supply chain issues and inflation, so it's just another blow in a long series of challenges they've had to face," says Chuck Skypeck of the Brewer's Association and which represents thousands of independent brewers.