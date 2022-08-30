Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Daphne Oz's Anniversary Post

Daphne Oz's Instagram post is a testament to the strong foundation of her and Jovanovic's relationship. On Monday, August 29, the celebrity chef took to Instagram to celebrate her 12th wedding anniversary. She called them the "best 12 years of [her] life" and posted a series of pictures of her and her husband. The images included tender moments from their wedding and more recent memories.

Both friends and fans were gushing in the comments. Eden Grinshpan sent the couple two heart emojis, writing, "happy anniversary babe!" Other commenters include vegetarian restaurant owner Camilla Marcus, who commented, "the sweetest" with two heart eye emojis, and Lauren Bush Lauren, who also wished the pair well with a heart emoji.

Oz might have looked back on her wedding day, but it seems that she hopes to keep fans engaged while creating new memories. She continues to document new projects and her personal life on her media platforms and website. That includes books she's written since the days of "The Dorm Room Diet," such as the bestseller "Eat Your Heart Out." Could Oz end up calling the next 12 years the best of her life, too?