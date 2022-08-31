The Thoughtful Way McDonald's Is Helping Farmers Affected By Fires

In a powerful ad designed to support the campaign, and as reported by Adweek, McDonald's Spain said it was buying the fire-damaged crops and would create "a burger that doesn't exist." Sales of the nonexistent sandwich would be used to help "affected farmers and stockbreeders." Part of the advertisement, which also ran on Instagram, features a dark McDonald's burger box above footage of trees. A hand opens the box, revealing that it's empty.

McDonald's chief marketing and digital officer Natalia Echeverria explained the campaign, saying that "with this initiative, we're looking to bring our brand purpose closer to society in a more tangible way. That is why we've decided to give all our support and our aid to the farmers affected by the fires, a key sector for both our society and economy."

Adweek also described the move as part of McDonald's "Big Good" initiative, which was first implemented to help farmers navigate the financial impacts of COVID-19. As part of that campaign, McDonald's produced the "Big Good" burger, which Think Spain said was created with produce sourced from farming partners across the country. Among the regions involved were Andalucía, Murcia, Catalunya, Madrid, and Castilla-La Mancha. All were regions said to be hit hard by the pandemic.