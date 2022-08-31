Squeezable Smoothies Are Now Available At Costco, But There's A Catch

Ready-to-eat meals and snacks are all the rage, and pretty much no retailer is better stocked to handle this need than Costco. One of the latest things to capture the attention of Costco consumers are smoothies that come in squeezable form, per @costcodeals on Instagram. No fork, knife, or messy blender is required!

This particular product is Sweet Nothings Squeezable Smoothies, which are filled with veggies and fruits, and are billed as having no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial flavors. They're also plant-based, organic, and gluten-free. According to the Sweet Nothings, the convenient smoothies come in three flavors: Strawberry Beet, Pineapple Spinach, and Mango Carrot. By the looks of the Instagram video, it appears that the retailer is selling a variety pack that includes the strawberry and mango versions.

Parents struggling to incorporate veggies and fruits without a lot of extra sugar are likely to be enchanted by the product. The Strawberry Beet variety is 70 calories per serving, and a serving size consists of two tubes of the product. They also have no cholesterol or fat and are a good source of calcium, potassium, and iron. It isn't all good news, however, as some would-be patrons of the product are downright disappointed.