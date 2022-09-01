The Nothing Bundt Cakes Freebie You'll Want To Know About
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on September 1, and the chain is giving away lots of goodies for the customers who've helped them get to the big 2-5. If you're unfamiliar with the bakery, it was first established in 1997 by two women, Dena and Debbie, in their Las Vegas homes. According to the Nothing Bundt Cakes website, the bakery now has more than 430 locations across more than 40 states and Canada. And to celebrate its success, the company is offering a sweet deal for its cake-loving customers.
The Nothing Bundt Cake stores are packed with bundt cakes that come in countless flavors, fit for just about any occasion that calls for celebration. From its tiny "bundtlets" to the larger 8-inch and 10-inch cakes, the bakery sells cakes for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Here's what fans should know about the chain's 25th birthday celebration deals.
Free cake and a contest
On September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free confetti bundtlet cakes to the first 250 customers at each of its North American locations, according to Brand Eating. That means all 400-plus stores will be giving away 250 tiny bundt cakes full of confetti sprinkles and topped with the bakery's signature cream cheese frosting to whoever gets there first.
The bakery is also holding a contest to celebrate its accomplishment of 25 years of business. From September 1 to September 25, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding a contest for a chance to win a $25,000 birthday party. To enter, all you have to do is send a photo of your favorite birthday memory and explain why it's such a good one.
If you're so inclined, you may want to start brainstorming some of your favorite birthday memories — after all, they probably include the cake.