The Nothing Bundt Cakes Freebie You'll Want To Know About

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on September 1, and the chain is giving away lots of goodies for the customers who've helped them get to the big 2-5. If you're unfamiliar with the bakery, it was first established in 1997 by two women, Dena and Debbie, in their Las Vegas homes. According to the Nothing Bundt Cakes website, the bakery now has more than 430 locations across more than 40 states and Canada. And to celebrate its success, the company is offering a sweet deal for its cake-loving customers.

The Nothing Bundt Cake stores are packed with bundt cakes that come in countless flavors, fit for just about any occasion that calls for celebration. From its tiny "bundtlets" to the larger 8-inch and 10-inch cakes, the bakery sells cakes for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Here's what fans should know about the chain's 25th birthday celebration deals.