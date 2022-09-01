Gordon Ramsay Didn't Hold Back On 'Selena + Chef'

"Selena + Chef" fans, rejoice! The fourth installment of this popular HBO Max series is now available on the streaming platform, and this time around, Selena Gomez and her cooking buddies are chef-ing it up in Malibu. If the house looks familiar to you, it's because you grew you watching "Hannah Montana." Yes, that's right, Gomez learned how to cook in the same home that once hosted Miley Stewart on the iconic Disney Channel show, according to People. "This year I'm getting out of town ... and even more out of my comfort zone," the "Only Murders in the Building" star teases in the Season 4 trailer (via YouTube).

So far this season, Gomez has prepared a romantic meal for her grandparents with the help of Rachael Ray, and a homemade pasta served inside a giant wheel of cheese under the instruction of Nick DiGiovanni. In the most recent episode of Season 4, the Texas-born star received her very first in-person cooking lesson from none other than Gordon Ramsay.

Notorious for his potty mouth, the "MasterChef" host has dished out some of the worst insults ever on reality television (via Grub Street). We've witnessed Ramsay verbally attack talented home chefs, so you can only imagine how the Scottish-born star would react in a lesson with Gomez, who is an amateur cook at best. Unsurprisingly, Ramsay couldn't resist throwing out a rude remark or two during his lesson with the Disney Channel alum (via HBO Max).