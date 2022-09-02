Wendy's Just Brought Back Some Fan Favorite Sandwiches

The powers that be at Wendy's always try to keep customers from falling into a food-related rut. While consistently offering a full slate of classic menu options like their beloved french fries, Double Stack hamburger, and Frosty, the chain is also adept at adding new and creative items.

For example, Wendy's recently relaunched the Strawberry Frosty to give patrons more dessert options. Described as "one of the most requested menu items," this chilly treat is only available for a limited time during the summer months, per Wendy's. Then there's the fact that the chain has an entire secret menu full of tasty items, like the Frosty Float and even a T. Rex Burger, which according to Restaurant Clicks features a whopping nine beef patties and nine cheese slices, along with the usual tomato, lettuce, pickles, onion, and other fixings.

Despite these many options, plenty of patrons still long for temporary menu items that have come and gone in days past. Fortunately for fans of pretzel buns, Wendy's is bringing back some big-time favorites, according to Chew Boom.