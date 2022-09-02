Wendy's Just Brought Back Some Fan Favorite Sandwiches
The powers that be at Wendy's always try to keep customers from falling into a food-related rut. While consistently offering a full slate of classic menu options like their beloved french fries, Double Stack hamburger, and Frosty, the chain is also adept at adding new and creative items.
For example, Wendy's recently relaunched the Strawberry Frosty to give patrons more dessert options. Described as "one of the most requested menu items," this chilly treat is only available for a limited time during the summer months, per Wendy's. Then there's the fact that the chain has an entire secret menu full of tasty items, like the Frosty Float and even a T. Rex Burger, which according to Restaurant Clicks features a whopping nine beef patties and nine cheese slices, along with the usual tomato, lettuce, pickles, onion, and other fixings.
Despite these many options, plenty of patrons still long for temporary menu items that have come and gone in days past. Fortunately for fans of pretzel buns, Wendy's is bringing back some big-time favorites, according to Chew Boom.
These sandwiches with pretzel buns are back at Wendy's
One burger-based sandwich and three chicken options served on pretzel buns are making a comeback at Wendy's for a limited time, per Chew Boom. Three types of Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches are now available at Wendy's in grilled, classic, or spicy incarnations. The Classic Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich is served on "an extra soft pretzel bun," along with a breaded chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, "warm beer cheese sauce," crispy fried onions, pickles, smoky honey mustard, and a single slice of muenster cheese. The spicy version is pretty much the same as the classic, except that the chicken breast is "marinated and breaded in our unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices." The same goes for the grilled version, which is hallmarked by an "herb-marinated grilled chicken breast," along with the other accouterment.
If you long for something a little beefier, the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger has a quarter-pound beef patty with the same toppings as the chicken sandwiches. Extra-hungry individuals can also choose to level up and make it a two or three-patty experience.