Thanksgiving Turkey Prices Are Soaring This Year

When you hear someone talking about the Thanksgiving holiday, chances are you're picturing a feast with a variety of dishes, including pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, corn, and cranberry sauce. Of course, the image that takes precedence above all is a turkey, roasted to perfection as the centerpiece of the table.

According to the Smithsonian, despite a narrative that suggests turkey was always a feature of the November holiday, it might not be the case. A foodways culinarian from Plimoth Plantation suggested that duck, goose, or possibly even swan meat featured at the first Thanksgiving, which was said to have "wildfowl" on the menu Britannica, suggests the origin story of why turkey became the iconic meat of Thanksgiving is one that played out over centuries. By the early 1800s, turkeys were much more prevalent and people preferred them because of their size.

Britannica also suggests that "modern breeding practices have helped make turkeys both larger and cheaper than ever, thus ensuring their continued place on the Thanksgiving table." However, that could change for some consumers this year with the soaring price of turkey.